N.B. RCMP looking for witnesses in shooting death of woman in Bulls Creek

The New Brunswick RCMP have confirmed a deadly shooting in Bulls Creek, N.B.

Police say 35-year-old Christine Thibodeau was shot outside a home on Route 165 early Sunday morning and later died at the scene from her injuries.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later released, the RCMP said in a news release sent out Monday.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation and are interested in speaking to anyone who has information or witnessed the incident.