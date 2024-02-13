N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.

According to a Tuesday news release, SiRT says they received the report on Jan. 29, and preliminary findings suggest:

While investigating another matter, RCMP learned an “officer may have taken and shared intimate photographs or videos of a male in custody without his knowledge.”

The incident allegedly happened in April 2023.

SiRT has assumed the responsibility of the investigation.

The investigation continues.

