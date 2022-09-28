N.B. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

A police officer in Saint John, N.B., is facing a sexual assault charge after an investigation by the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

After receiving a complaint against New Brunswick RCMP Cst. Osama Ibrahim back in April, the Saint John Police began investigating. The case was then referred to SIRT on May 31 due to the nature of the allegations against Ibrahim.

In a Tuesday media release, the New Brunswick RCMP confirmed they are fully cooperating with the Saint John Police Force and the SIRT investigating the complaint. The release came after the SIRT announced Ibrahim was charged with:

sexual assault

assault

the use of or threat to use a weapon during an assault

choking during an assault

breach of trust

“These are very serious allegations, and the New Brunswick RCMP is treating them as such,” the release reads.

According to police, Ibrahim was placed on administrative duties as of Feb. 22, as a result of an unrelated code of conduct complaint that is currently being investigated by the RCMP Professional Standards Unit.

Ibrahim was suspended with pay beginning June 3, after the SIRT investigation resulted in additional code of conduct allegations.

“As the employer, the RCMP will proceed with appropriate actions pending the outcome of the legal proceedings,” the release continued. “The New Brunswick RCMP will not be able to comment further on the charges due to the independent nature of the SIRT investigation, and the ongoing criminal proceedings.”