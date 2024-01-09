N.B. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault: SiRT
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing a charge of sexual assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
According to a Tuesday news release, the interim director of SiRT believes an off-duty officer committed the criminal offence on May 16 and 17, 2022. On Monday, Const. Vincent Pageau was charged with sexual assault against a female known to him.
Pageau is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.
SiRT handles investigations involving sexual assault, intimate partner violence, serious injury, death, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of a police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.
