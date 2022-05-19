N.B. RCMP officers won’t face charges in man’s shooting death: SIRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined two RCMP officers who shot and killed a knife-wielding man on New Brunswick’s Kingston Peninsula last year should not face charges.

In a news release, the New Brunswick government says an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has found the officers had “reasonable grounds to believe the force used was necessary to protect themselves.”

According to SIRT’s report, the incident on Dec. 31, 2021 began when a woman went to the RCMP Hampton detachment to report that she had been assaulted by her former partner and that he had threatened to burn their home down.

The summary report from SIRT states both officers had grounds to believe the woman's statement, and when they encountered the man, he was armed with a knife.

SIRT found that the man refused to drop the knife and advanced towards the officers. One officer deployed their Taser and the man fell to the ground, but stood back up, while still holding the knife. SIRT says the officer deployed their Taser two more times, but it didn’t work, so the officer reached for their firearm.

According to SIRT’s report, the man then lunged towards the second officer, who fired their pistol, striking the man’s shoulder. SIRT says the man then lunged at the officer and struck them in the face with his knife.

SIRT says the man, who was still holding his knife, turned his attention back to the first officer, who fired his weapon. The bullet struck the man in the abdomen and he fell to the ground.

According to the SIRT report, the RCMP officers called for first-aid and paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital, but he died shortly before arrival.

The officer who was struck with the knife was treated in hospital for a facial injury.

The report says the officers had reasonable grounds to believe the force they used was necessary to protect themselves so charges aren’t warranted against either officer.

SIRT’s full report can be found online.