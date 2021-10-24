N.B. RCMP on scene of fatal collision between car and bus carrying Miramichi junior hockey team

RCMP in New Brunswick are currently on scene of a fatal collision between a car and a bus carrying a Miramichi junior hockey team on Highway 8 near Astle, N.B.

Sgt. Andrew Griffiths of the New Brunswick RCMP confirmed that police responded to a fatal collision at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Griffiths says the driver of the car died at the scene, but could not release any additional information about the driver at this time.

Due to a fatal collision, Highway 8 near Astle is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. We appreciate your patience. We will provide more information when we are able.

In a statement, the Maritime Junior Hockey League confirmed that the bus involved was carrying players and staff with the Miramichi Timberwolves.

“Those on the bus sustained limited injuries and grief counsellors have been brought in. Further counselling and support will be offered, as requested,” reads the statement.

“The Maritime Junior Hockey League offers its condolences to the family of the victim of Sunday's accident.”

The Timberwolves were scheduled to play against the Fredericton Red Wings on Sunday afternoon, but the game has been postponed.

Highway 8 runs behind Miramichi and Fredericton. Astle is located about 60 km from Fredericton, and 115 km from Miramichi.

Traffic is currently being diverted as investigators remain on scene to determine the cause of the collision, and Griffiths says he expects the road to be closed for 'a few more hours’.

This is a developing story and will be updated.