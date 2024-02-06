N.B. RCMP recover stolen high-end bicycles, power tools

Two people from Moncton, N.B., were arrested after police seized stolen high-end bicycles and power tools last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation into the possession of stolen property in the Greater Moncton Area in January. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman for possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000 on Feb. 1.

After the arrest, police searched a Marsh Street residence and found items believed to be stolen, including the bicycles and power tools.

The two people were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

“In this particular case, owners of the recovered stolen property had been able to provide serial numbers so we were able to quickly identify them during the search in order to return them to their rightful owners,” said Insp. Chantal Farrah in the release. “It is important to take the time to document key information because that is valuable information we need when investigating thefts.”

