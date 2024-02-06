N.B. RCMP recover stolen high-end bicycles, power tools
Two people from Moncton, N.B., were arrested after police seized stolen high-end bicycles and power tools last week.
According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation into the possession of stolen property in the Greater Moncton Area in January. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman for possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000 on Feb. 1.
After the arrest, police searched a Marsh Street residence and found items believed to be stolen, including the bicycles and power tools.
The two people were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on May 28.
“In this particular case, owners of the recovered stolen property had been able to provide serial numbers so we were able to quickly identify them during the search in order to return them to their rightful owners,” said Insp. Chantal Farrah in the release. “It is important to take the time to document key information because that is valuable information we need when investigating thefts.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.