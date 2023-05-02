N.B. RCMP refer incident to SiRT after man injured during arrest
The New Brunswick RCMP has asked the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to investigate the actions of police in an incident where an individual was injured while being arrested.
Oromocto RCMP officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the Waasis area around 8 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was known to police and the driver failed to stop when police attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Officers later saw the vehicle parked outside a home on Garden Grove Street in Lincoln. Police tried to arrest the driver, but say he ran into a nearby forest.
RCMP Police Dog Services responded and found the individual, who police say sustained minor injuries during the arrest. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, before being released into police custody.
After reviewing the incident, the case has been referred to SiRT. The investigation is ongoing.
