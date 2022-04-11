N.B. RCMP release image of woman suspected in theft at Oromocto business

The Oromocto RCMP is asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say was involved in a theft at a local business.

Police say the woman entered a business on Onondaga Street in Oromocto, N.B., at about 11 a.m. on March 28 and stole a number of food items.

The RCMP has released an image from surveillance video of the suspect in an effort to identify her.

She is described as tall, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a blue facemask, a red winter coat, a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, red shoes and a grey shoulder bag with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognizes the individual in the photo, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).