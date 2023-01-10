N.B. RCMP release images of mail theft suspects in Upper Kingsclear
The New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate damage to community mailboxes and stolen mail in the Upper Kingsclear region.
Police received reports of the theft and damage on Mazerolle Settlement Road between Aug. 3 and Oct. 7, 2022.
On Tuesday, police released several surveillance footage photos from the incidents showing two vehicles and five people of interest.
Police believe the vehicle in the first set of photos is a newer model white Volkswagen Jetta. Police say all three suspects, believed to be men, exited the vehicle.
It’s believed the second vehicle is an older model dark blue or grey Dodge Charger. Police believe two of the people pictured are female, while a man exited the vehicle and the driver remained inside.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicles, people in the photos, or who has information that may help further the investigation, to call the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
