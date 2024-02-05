N.B. RCMP release photos of four people suspected in a break, enter, and theft

The St. George RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding four suspects after a business was allegedly broken into and robbed last month.

Four people entered a fenced-in area and then a secure building on Mill Avenue around 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the suspects fled with around $1,200 worth of safety clothing and the incident was reported the next day.

“Police are now releasing surveillance footage of the four individuals, in hopes that someone may recognize them,” said Cpl. Jayson Hansen, with the St. George RCMP in the release.

The individuals are described by police as:

a young man with a slim build, wearing light blue jeans, black hoody, red baseball cap, and black running shoes

a young man with a slim build wearing camouflage pants, a black hooded windbreaker jacket, and a black mask/neck warmer

a young man with a slim build wearing black track pants with white stripes and a matching hoody with a while maple leaf on the front

a young woman with a slim build wearing blue jeans, black jacket, a red hoody, a black mask or neck warmer, and black shoes

Anyone who lives in the area and witnessed anything suspicious on Jan. 22 or has information that could help with the investigation, is asked to contact police at 506-755-1130, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.