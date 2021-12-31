N.B. RCMP request investigation by SiRT following a fatal shooting involving officers

The New Brunswick RCMP has requested an independent agency to conduct an external investigation following a shooting that involved RCMP members in Kingston, N.B.

At approximately 3:47 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call at a residence in Kingston where they engaged with a man who was the subject of the complaint.

According to RCMP, the situation evolved, resulting in both attending officers discharging their firearms.

"First aid was immediately administered on the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he later died," read a news release from RCMP.

One officer was injured during the incident and was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"As a matter of standard practice related to serious incidents, the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent agency, will conduct an investigation of the incident," police wrote in the release.

The members involved in the incident have been offered support services, and as part of standard practice, their duty statuses are being reviewed.