N.B. RCMP rule out criminality following discovery of body

The New Brunswick Coroner's officer has ruled out criminality following the discovery of a body near Mayfield, N.B., over the weekend.

On Oct. 23, around 5:30 p.m., police say they responded to a call from a property owner who found a body in a wooded area near route 735.

According to police, the area has been of interest in the disappearance of Luke Cunningham from Mayfield, N.B.

Police say Cunningham was last seen walking northbound on route 735 near Barter Settlement Road on Sept. 4 and reported missing on Sept. 7.

According to police, they have not confirmed the identity of the body. Members of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Major Crime Unit and the New Brunswick Coroner's officer are working to identify the man.

The investigation is ongoing.