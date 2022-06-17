N.B. RCMP search for driver after cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision

Saint-Léonard RCMP is searching for a driver after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Saint-Jacques, N.B.

Police responded to a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck and a cyclist on Chemin Rivière Madawaska around 6:25 p.m. on June 2.

Police say the 65-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries and the truck driver failed to remain at the scene.

The pickup truck is described as a dark grey or black flat-bed truck. A licence plate number was not provided to police.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run, or was in the area at the time of the incident and has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).