N.B. RCMP search for missing Moncton woman

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 30-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B.

Samantha Lynne Dunston was last seen riding a bicycle on Bromley Street in the evening hours of Nov. 13, 2021. She was reported missing to police the next day. So far, police say they have been unsuccessful in attempts to locate her and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Samantha Lynne Dunston is described as five-foot-five inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing and bike description are not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samantha Lynne Dunston, or who has seen her since the evening hours of Nov. 13, is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.