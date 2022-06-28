Missing 86-year-old Moncton man found safe
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., says an 86-year-old man who was reported missing has been found.
Police said Tuesday morning that James MacKenzie had last been seen around 9:15 a.m. Monday at a facility on John Street.
According to an RCMP news release, he was found safe Tuesday.
