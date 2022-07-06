N.B. RCMP search for missing teenage girl last seen over a week ago

Sussex RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from Wards Creek, N.B.

Thirteen-year-old Cameryn Kernighan and a second girl, who police say is 15-years-old, were last seen around 5 p.m. on June 27 on Cumberland Road in Wards Creek.

They were reported missing to police that same day.

According to RCMP, the 15-year-old girl has since been located, but police are still trying to find Kernighan.

Kernighan is described as five-foot-four inches tall, about 120 pounds, with an average build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a pink sweater, grey leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Kernighan's whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700.