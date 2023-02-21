N.B. RCMP search for person of interest after counterfeit American money used at gas station

Oromocto RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an investigation into the use of counterfeit American money in Waasis, N.B.

The RCMP says a man entered a gas station on Nevers Road and used two counterfeit $20 American bills to make a purchase just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2022.

Police have released surveillance video photos of the individual in hopes it will help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater and a black jacket at the time of the incident.

"The RCMP is reminding local merchants and their employees to examine and verify any currency that is given to them, and to report any suspicious bills to their local police," read a release from RCMP.

"For more information on detecting counterfeit bills and what to do if you receive one, visit the Bank of Canada's webpage about counterfeit prevention."

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo, or who has information that may help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.