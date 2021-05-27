N.B. RCMP search for stolen pickup truck, release photo of 'person of interest'

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public's assistance in locating a pickup truck that was stolen in Perth-Andover, N.B.

According to police, around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, an individual broke into Valcon Ltd., located at 15 Industrial Park Crescent. Police say items that were stolen include several electronics and a pickup truck.

RCMP describe the truck as a dark grey 2016 GMC Sierra 2500, with a New Brunswick plate number of CTL 278 and a vehicle identification number of 1GT22REG8GZ318693. The truck also has business stickers that read Valcon on both rear doors.

Police also released a surveillance video photo of a "person of interest" in hopes that information from the public will help identify the person or provide additional information to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or current whereabouts of the pickup truck, who recognizes the individual, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the morning of May 24, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.