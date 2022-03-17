N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
On March 7, the Saint-Léonard RCMP received a report of several gas thefts from a private property on Christensen Road. Police believe the thefts happened on Feb. 6.
According to the RCMP, an SUV was seen driving onto the property at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. About two hours later, a dark pickup truck was seen driving onto the property with a large container in the bed of the truck.
Later that day, at about 11:30 p.m., a car, which police believe was a Honda Civic, was seen driving onto the property with a female occupant.
In total, police say over 1,000 litres of gasoline and 800 litres of diesel were stolen during the three incidents.
Police have released video surveillance images in hopes it will help with their investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident, the vehicles in the photos, or the individual is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
