N.B. RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at gas station

New Brunswick RCMP is looking for a man suspected in an armed robbery at a business in Salisbury, N.B.

Police say a man armed with a weapon entered the Ultramar convenience store on Fredericton Road around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say he demanded merchandise from an employee and fled the scene before officers arrived. No one was injured.

RCMP released a video surveillance photo of the suspect and is hoping, despite the quality of the image, information from the public may help identify him or provide additional information to help the investigation.

Police describe the man as approximately six-foot-four and 300 pounds with a large build. He spoke English and was wearing a blue face mask, a black and grey winter coat, and black track pants at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who recognizes the man in the photo, is asked to call the Caledonia Region RCMP at 506-387-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).