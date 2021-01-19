New Brunswick RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of vandalism of a store in New Denmark, N.B.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, a man broke several windows at the Hansen Meat Shop, located on Route 108 in New Denmark.

Police say it appears nobody entered the building and nothing was stolen.

RCMP have released two surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking the public for information.

The suspect is described as being between 5’6” and 5’8”, with a heavy build. They were wearing beige coveralls, a light colour hat or hooded sweater and had their case fully covered at the time of the vandalism.

The suspect also appeared to have a limp in his left leg, and was last seen leaving the scene on foot, towards Grand Falls.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP or Crime Stoppers.