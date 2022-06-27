N.B. RCMP searching for two men after attempted armed robbery in St. Martins
Hampton RCMP is searching for two men who they say were involved in an attempted armed robbery in St. Martins, N.B.
According to police, a man operating an ATV approached a parked car on the gravel portion of Vaugh Creek Road around 6 p.m. on June 8.
Police say two men in the car demanded that the ATV driver hand over his vehicle and wallet, while brandishing a firearm.
The ATV operator was able to flee the area without injuries. The two men in the car fled the scene before police arrived.
The men are described as between the ages of 30 and 35 years old. One man is described as about six-foot-two and roughly 175 pounds. He is also described as being "unshaven" with a moustache, and was wearing a black hoodie.
A description of the second suspect was not provided by police.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan. No other details about the vehicle were released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Man charged after series of sex assaults in VictoriaA man in his 30s has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple women were assaulted in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
Two Nova Scotia men conquer Cape Wrath ultramarathonTwo Nova Scotia men have successfully completed one of the most challenging races in the world: the Cape Wrath Ultramarathon.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schoolsLeaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Funding looks to give pay bump for early childhood educators in ManitobaNearly $37 million coming from the provincial and federal governments aims to give Manitoba's early childhood workforce a pay bump this Canada Day.