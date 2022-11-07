N.B. RCMP searching York County with helicopter for missing elderly hunter

The RCMP says an all-terrain vehicle believed to belong to an elderly man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B., last month has been located in Dumfries Parish.

Kenneth William Snedden, 77, was last seen at his home before he left with his vehicle and an ATV around 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The McAdam man was reported missing when he didn’t come home as expected. His vehicle was later found on Duck Lake Road, but his ATV wasn’t there.

On Saturday, the ATV that police believe Snedden was using was located in a marsh area in Dumfries Parish.

Following the discovery, the RCMP says a number of specialized policing services, including Public Safety Police Dog Services and RCMP Police Dog Services, conducted searches of the area in an attempt to locate Snedden, but were unsuccessful.

An RCMP helicopter is in the area Monday to continue their search.

Snedden is described as being about five-foot-nine and approximately 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown and grey hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing an orange hunting hat and vest, a camouflage jacket, jeans, and boots.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on Snedden’s whereabouts to contact the McAdam detachment at 506-784-1205.