N.B. RCMP seek driver after teen cyclist injured in hit-and-run in Riverview
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Riverview, N.B.
Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving an SUV and a cyclist at the intersection of Yale Avenue and Whitepine Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the SUV struck the cyclist and then left the scene. The 15-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries.
The vehicle is described as a burgundy SUV. Police say a licence plate number is not available at his time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving through the area at the time of the incident and has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
