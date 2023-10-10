N.B. RCMP seek help after shots fired at home in St. Martin’s

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help public as they investigate a shooting in St. Martin’s, N.B.

Police say they responded to a call Friday that said shots were fired at a home on Patterson Siding Road around 3:10 p.m.

According to police, someone shot a gun several times towards the home, which also hit a parked vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

Two people were in the home during the shooting, but police say no one was injured.

Police believe an “older style” maroon Ford 150 truck was involved in the shooting.

They say the truck has a black back rack behind the rear window, and has no rear license plate.

“We are looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who was on Patterson Siding Road between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m., on Oct. 6, 2023,” said Sgt. Tyson Nelson with the Hampton RCMP in a news release.

“If you have dash-cam or other video footage from the area at the time of the shooting, please call police.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

