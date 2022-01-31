N.B. RCMP seek help in locating missing Chipman man, 27
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Chipman, N.B.
Police say 27-year-old Brandon Donelan was last seen Thursday evening near the intersection of Parkhill Road and Red Bank Drive in Redbank, N.B., just outside Chipman.
Police say investigators have followed up on several leads, but they haven’t been able to locate Donelan, and they are concerned for his well-being.
Donelan is described as five-foot-five inches tall and 140 pounds. He has blue and green eyes, short brown hair, and a large tattoo on his left arm.
He was last seen wearing a grey Carhartt coat, blue jeans and black ankle boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chipman RCMP at 506-357-4300.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.