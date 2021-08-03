N.B. RCMP seek information in connection to 'rash of break, enter and thefts'

The Richibucto RCMP is seeking assistance from the public following a rash of break, enter and thefts in Harcourt, N.B.

In early July, police received several reports of break, enter and thefts. They believe the incidents occurred between June 25 and July 1 near Salmon River Road.

According to RCMP, the individual, or individuals, forcefully gained entry into 10 seasonal residences, all of which were unoccupied at the time of the thefts.

Police say some of the stolen items include a red 3,000-Watt Honda generator, two flat-screen televisions, a number of camping, construction and hunting tools, and a firearm.

"To help deter thieves from targeting your property, always check to ensure doors are locked and make sure to report any suspicious activity to police," said Const. Julien LeBlanc with the Richibucto RCMP.

Anyone with information about the break, enter and thefts, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Salmon River Road area during the specified dates, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.