N.B. RCMP seek information into shooting incident near Centennial Park in Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking anyone with information about a shooting incident on May 13 near Centennial Park in Moncton, N.B. to contact police.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle struck by bullets near Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive.

Police say the shots appeared to come from the woods near Centennial Park.

Access to the park was blocked by police and an Alert Ready message was issued as officers conducted a search of the park and surrounding areas.

Shortly after 6 p.m. the same day, police lifted the alert saying they "did not find any evidence to warrant keeping the area contained."

No injuries were reported and, to date, police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.

The RCMP is asking anyone who was in the area of Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive in Moncton between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on May 13 to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"If you were driving in the area, if you were walking in the park, between 8:00 and 8:45 a.m., please call police," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "Even if you don't think you have any information of significance, you may be able to help the investigation."

Police are also asking the public for any video taken in the area during that timeframe.

"We know the public want answers, and we do too," says Cpl. Ouellette. "This was a serious incident, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.