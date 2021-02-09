The West District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who they say was involved in a stabbing incident.

On Monday around 11 p.m., officers received reports of a man who was stabbed inside an apartment on Main Street in St. George, N.B.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man from St. George, was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who police say goes by 'Brad', fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

RCMP describe the suspect as a white man, clean-shaven, in his mid-20s. He is about 5'6'' with a tall slender build and has a tattoo on one of his arms of a playing card on fire. Police say he was last seen wearing a camouflaged winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and worn-out brown shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.