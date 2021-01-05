Police say they have identified a man suspected of hitting a pedestrian with a pickup truck in Moncton, N.B., in November.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street in front of a business on McLaughlin Rd. on Nov. 23 when they were struck by a black Dodge Ram.

Police say the driver did drive the injured pedestrian to the Moncton Hospital and dropped them off outside, but then left the scene.

The incident was reported to police the next day.

On Monday, the RCMP released photos of the man they believe was driving the truck in an effort to identify and locate him.

Police said on Tuesday that the man, whom they are calling a person of interest, has been identified.

However, they are still hoping to speak to the driver of a silver sedan, which briefly stopped at the scene of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.