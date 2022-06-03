N.B. RCMP seek man suspected of stealing fuel from gas station
The RCMP is trying to identify a man suspected of stealing fuel from a gas station in Lepreau, N.B.
Police say a man stopped at an Irving gas station on Route 175 around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, filled up his car and left without paying.
The RCMP believe the same car was also involved in the theft of fuel from another Irving gas station on route 170 in St. Stephen the previous morning.
The car is described as a spray-painted black 2010-2015 four-door Dodge Avenger. Police say a licence plate number is not currently available.
The man was seen on surveillance video and police are releasing two photos from the footage in the hopes that the public may recognize him, or provide information that may help their investigation.
The man is described as approximately six-feet-tall, with a slim build. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the theft.
Anyone who recognizes the man, or the car, is asked to contact the St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
