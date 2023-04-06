N.B. RCMP seek man who allegedly hit police car, fled from officers

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly hit a police car and fled from officers earlier this week.

The RCMP says members of the Sussex detachment tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in in Berwick, N.B., around 2 p.m. Tuesday but the vehicle did not stop.

Police say the vehicle eventually pulled into a parking lot and officers confirmed the driver was known to police.

The RCMP alleges the driver then drove into the police car, backed up, hit the police car a second time, and then fled the scene.

The police car sustained “significant damages” so officers were unable to find the driver after the incident.

Police say the driver was 29-year-old Denver Black of Harewood, N.B.

Black may be travelling in an older model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that is dark green or possibly black.

Police say if people see Black they should not approach him and call police immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).