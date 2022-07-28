N.B. RCMP seek person of interest after woman struck with crowbar

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is trying to identify and locate a person of interest after a woman was assaulted with a weapon in Nerepis, N.B.

Officers and paramedics responded to a call on Tuesday afternoon, investigating a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Birch Street.

Police say the 33-year-old woman had been struck over the head with a crowbar in the front yard of the residence. She was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman has since been released from hospital.

Police say a man fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived and he is considered to be a person of interest in the investigation.

The man is described as being about five-foot-eight with a skinny build. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 28 years old and has short, buzzed dirty blond hair. Police say at the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and white sunglasses.

It’s believed that the man is travelling in a black four-door car with a tinted back windshield and tinted back windows. After obtaining surveillance video footage of the vehicle, police believe the car is a 2016-2020 model Honda Civic that appears to have a spoiler on the back.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who was around Britain Road, Crandall Road, or Birch Crescent in Nerepis between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident, seen the vehicle of interest, or has any information, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Detachment at 506-757-1020.