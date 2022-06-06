N.B. RCMP seek ‘persons of interest’ after catalytic converters stolen from truck, tanker

The RCMP is investigating after two catalytic converters were stolen in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

Police say the theft is believed to have happened on May 18 outside of a facility on Gagnon Street.

Two people on bikes entered the facility around 1:45 a.m. and left shortly after. According to the RCMP, catalytic converters were stolen from a pickup truck and a tanker parked in the area.

Police are releasing several photos from surveillance video of the two cyclists, who they are calling “persons of interest.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Gagnon Street at the time of the theft, or who has information about the theft, is asked to contact Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).