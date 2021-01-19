The Western Valley Regional RCMP is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen mini-truck from Greenfield, N.B.

Police believe the theft happened outside a home on Back Greenfield Road between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police describe the mini-truck as a white 1995 Daihatsu Hi Jet, with a red truck box and off-road tires. It has a New Brunswick licence plate number of CPB 871 and the vehicle identification number is S11P052106.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of the mini-truck is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP or Crime Stoppers.