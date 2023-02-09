N.B. RCMP seek suspects after elderly man assaulted, robbed during break-and-enter

The RCMP in New Brunswick is looking for two suspects who they say broke into a home and then assaulted and robbed an elderly man.

Members with the St. Stephen RCMP detachment responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home on Route 740 in Heathland, N.B., around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 77-year-old homeowner arrived at his home and found two men inside that he did not know.

The suspects damaged the inside of the home during the break in and stole personal items before assaulting the man and fleeing, according to a release Thursday.

The suspects were reportedly armed with hand tools.

Police describe the suspects as men in their 40s – one had long hair and the other was tall with a slender build.

Police say they were travelling in a blue SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty or a similar model.

The vehicle reportedly had a hitch attachment in the back and was missing a tire on the rear spare tire mount.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, has surveillance footage taken at the time, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation is ongoing.