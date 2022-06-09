N.B. RCMP seek two persons of interest after weapon fired during home invasion

Saint-Léonard RCMP is trying to identify two persons of interest following a home invasion in California Settlement, N.B.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence on Back California Settlement Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two people with firearms broke into the home, where minors were present. Police say there was an altercation involving a person inside the home and a weapon was fired.

The RCMP says the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and prescription pills, then fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

A 53-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not need to go to the hospital.

Police have learned the suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle. Police say they both spoke French, and were wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time of the incident.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone living in the surrounding areas. They're also asking anyone in the area who has outdoor surveillance cameras or trail cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who was driving through the area during those hours and has dash-cam footage is also being asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).