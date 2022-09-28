N.B. RCMP seek witness to fatal collision in Coles Island

New Brunswick RCMP is looking to identify and speak with a witness to a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened earlier this month in Coles Island.

Sussex RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision between a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Route 10 and Bagdad Road around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.

According to an RCMP news release, the driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries. His passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to police.

Police say the 24-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries on Sept. 18.

Following further investigation, police learned that a man in his 40s had stopped to check on the two occupants in the car.

"At this time, we don't have any information to suggest criminality," says Sussex RCMP Cpl. Mark Ward in a news release Tuesday.

"We do, however, need to establish the sequence of events so we can determine the cause of the collision as part of our investigation."

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been near the intersection of Route 10 and Bagdad Road the afternoon of Sept.17, anyone who may have been driving in the area with dash cam footage, as well as nearby businesses or homes that may have surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.