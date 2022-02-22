N.B. RCMP seeks footage after house, boat destroyed in suspicious fire
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a suspicious fire that destroyed a house and a boat near Tracadie-Sheila, N.B.
Police and fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on Chemin Four Roads in Four Roads, N.B., around 1:15 a.m. Friday.
Police say the house was vacant at the time. A nearby boat was also destroyed by fire.
Investigators believe the fire is suspicious. They are asking residents who have outdoor surveillance cameras or trail cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 12:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. Friday.
Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the area at that time and has dash-cam footage to contact investigators.
Anyone with information about the fire, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area Thursday evening or early Friday morning, is asked to contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern UkraineUkrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.