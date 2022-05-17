N.B. RCMP seize firearms, drugs following search of Woodstock residence
New Brunswick RCMP have seized firearms and drugs from a residence in Woodstock as a result of an investigation.
On Friday, police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Park Street around 11 a.m.
Throughout the search, two unsecured firearms -- including one that was prohibited, ammunition, and an amount of what police believe to be methamphetamine and cocaine were seized.
According to police, a 33-year-old man from the area was arrested on scene without incident.
He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Aug. 2.
Police say four others also were arrested at the scene, but later released.
The investigation had been under operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, including officers from New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force, while the search was assisted by the Woodstock Police Force.
