N.B. RCMP takes over investigation into teen's disappearance, homicide

The RCMP is taking over an investigation into the homicide of a New Brunswick teenager who was reported missing almost a year ago.

Police say 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger around 7:30 a.m. on May 11, 2021 in Bathurst, N.B.

Investigators have conducted numerous searches for the Bathurst teen since she was reported missing.

Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance was ruled a homicide on Aug. 11, 2021. The RCMP says it has taken the lead on the file, based on information obtained during the investigation.

"We're not able to share specific information to protect the ongoing investigation, but we have reason to believe Madison was in the Middle River area after she was last seen in Bathurst on May 11 last year. This would place her in RCMP jurisdiction," explained New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release.

"We continue to work with the Bathurst Police Force to find Madison and bring answers to her family, and her community. Anyone with information that could help our investigation should contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers."

The RCMP says police may be in the Bathurst area in the coming weeks as they continue to investigate the teen’s disappearance and death.

Roy-Boudreau is described as five-feet-four and 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and a pair of silver-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).