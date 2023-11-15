N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.

According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, human remains were found along the Saint John River in Burton on Nov. 8. Thanks to help from a forensic anthropologist, police have determined the deceased to be a Caucasian man between 20 and 50 years old who died sometime within the last 10 years.

The deceased was wearing a size medium dark black or navy “MAD Engine” brand shirt and a pair of “BC Clothing” brand jeans, size 32/32.

The RCMP is working with the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 1-888-506-7267, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.