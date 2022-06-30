N.B. RCMP trying to identify two persons of interest after items stolen from boat in Back Bay

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it tries to identify two persons of interest after items were stolen from a boat in Back Bay, N.B.

Police say two people boarded the boat at the Back Bay wharf around 2:35 a.m. on April 27 and stole several items, including multiple tools and a hockey bag.

During the investigation, members of the RCMP obtained surveillance video photos of the people and a vehicle of interest.

Police say one person appears to have been wearing a blue shirt with a light-coloured flannel on top, light grey ball cap, blue jeans, and green rubber boots.

The second person looks to have been wearing a black ball cap with a black hoodie that had a white logo and brand on the front.

Police say the vehicle is described as a blue pickup truck with white lettering on the windshield, a black or dark grey driver door, and a black or dark grey roof. Additionally, the vehicle did not have a tailgate, an amber top light, or a back lighting system.

"The reverse light on the passenger side was burnt, and the truck appears to have a 'lift kit' installed," said the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information about the theft or who recognizes the people or the vehicle is asked to contact St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.