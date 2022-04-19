N.B. RCMP warn businesses in Greater Moncton area of credit card fraud following 2 incidents

The RCMP is warning businesses in the Greater Moncton, N.B., area to be aware of credit card fraud following two incidents between November and December of 2021.

In both cases, police say an individual contacted different flooring businesses by phone and placed a large order using several credit cards.

According to the RCMP, the merchandise was then picked up by a third-party delivery service and transported to Quebec onto different unidentified vehicles.

"Following the delivery of the merchandise, the business owners were advised that the credit cards used to purchase the goods were stolen, causing significant losses to the business," wrote the RCMP in a news release Tuesday.

Cpl. Anne-Marie Michel-Poitras, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, says the investigation into both incidents is ongoing and police are working to determine if they are connected.

"We are also asking any business owners who have fallen victim to a similar fraud to contact their local police. Your information could help further the investigation," said Michel-Poitras.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RCMP is also reminding business owners to use caution when dealing with customers over the phone. More information on how to protect yourself from scams and fraud, including businesses, can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.