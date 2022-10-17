N.B. RCMP warns customers of 2 Moncton car dealerships they may be victims of fraud

The RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking possible victims of fraud following an investigation involving past customers of two automobile dealerships in Moncton.

In June, a woman was arrested in Moncton for an unrelated matter and was found to be in possession of documents with personal and financial information belonging to a number of people.

Following an investigation, police determined the financial documents originated from the Rallye Motors Hyundai and Rallye Motors Mitsubishi in Moncton.

Police have also determined that individuals not associated with the dealerships have used the documents to fraudulently apply for various types of financing, such as car loans and credit cards, in other people's names.

Between July and September, police executed four search warrants in the Greater Moncton area in connection with their investigation, resulting in a number of documents being seized.

A 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – both from Moncton – were arrested as part of the investigation. Police say they were released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 24, 2023.

Police are now asking anyone who purchased a new or used vehicle from Rallye Motors Hyundai or Rallye Motors Mitsubishi between 2012 and 2017 to check their credit history for any irregularities.

"We are working with the owners of the business to identify anyone who might have been affected," said Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy in a news release Monday.

The General Investigations Section of the Codiac Regional RCMP has been contacting individuals identified in the documents that were seized by police. According to police, a number of people have confirmed financial irregularities that appear to be connected with the investigation.

Anyone who was a customer of Rallye Motors Hyundai or Rallye Motors Mitsubishi dealerships during the specified time period and suspect they have been a victim of fraud, or who has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact police at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.