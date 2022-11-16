N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect

The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.

Snow started falling in western areas of New Brunswick Wednesday morning and spread quickly eastward Wednesday afternoon.

Police say travel is not recommended on Route 2, between Upper Kingsclear and Jemseg, due to poor driving conditions.

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED by MRDC on the TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) Route 2 between KM 257 (Upper Kingsclear) and KM 341 (Jemseg). Driving conditions are extremely poor. 01:26 pm

The Harvey Fire Department posted a photo of a collision involving a tractor-trailer on social media. It appears the truck left Route 3 and ended up in the ditch on its side. The RCMP has not released any details about the crash, but the fire department tweeted that the roads are slippery and urged motorists to slow down.

#HVFD has cleared the scene. DTI, RCMP and flagging crew remain until the vehicle can be removed. Continue to slow down and use caution in the area. @TrafficNB pic.twitter.com/ludKQKiWse

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for much of New Brunswick, with 15 to 30 cm of snow expected. Environment Canada is cautioning that the snow will be heavy during the evening commute in many areas, making for difficult driving conditions.

The areas between Woodstock and Grand Falls, extending northeast to Bathurst, will likely see the most snow accumulation, with totals between 15 and 25 cm expected.

Fredericton will likely see 10 cm of snow before it turns to ice pellets and then rain Wednesday evening. Lower snow totals are expected south of Fredericton, with ice pellets and rain mixing in quicker.

The storm will mostly be a rain event for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, though some snow may fall before it turns to rain. A total of 10 to 25 mm of rain is expected.

Meanwhile, there is a wind warning in effect for northern Inverness County in Cape Breton, where the topography of the Highlands will help produce southeast gusts of 110 km/h Wednesday night into Thursday morning.