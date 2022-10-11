N.B. RCMP working to identify human remains found in Saint-André

The RCMP is trying to identify human remains found in Saint-André, N.B., over the weekend.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP received a report of human remains found in a wooded area off of Laforge Road around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Police say members of the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, a forensic unit, police dogs and a forensic anthropologist responded to the scene. They say more than a dozen additional RCMP officers also helped search the area.

Investigators are still trying to identify the remains.

"At this time, we have not been able to positively identify the remains," said Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard with the Saint-Léonard RCMP in a news release.

"A forensic examination of the bones will be conducted and we will share more information as it becomes available."

No other details are available at this time.



