N.B. releases list of most popular baby names of 2021, Liam tops the list for second straight year

New Brunswick released a list of the most popular baby names of 2021, with Liam taking the number one spot for the second year in a row.

In a release from the province, it says 379 children have been named Liam since 2015, making it the most popular baby name in the province over the past seven years.

Other popular baby names this year were William, Charlotte, Oliver, Benjamin, Noah, Owen, Levi, Thomas, Jackson, Henry, Olivia, Jacob, Hudson, Jack, James, Theodore, Sophia, Logan, Ellie, Gabriel, Paisley, Lincoln, Eli, Sophie, Willow, Isla, Emma, Ella, Abigail, Lucas and Jaxon.

“Congratulations to all the families who welcomed new arrivals this past year,” said Mary Wilson, minister of Service New Brunswick. “I join all of you in celebration of this important milestone and wish you a happy and healthy life ahead.”

Preliminary results from the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick show that 5,560 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17.

In 2020, there were 6,222 babies born in New Brunswick.

The 10 most popular names that year were Liam, Olivia, Jack, Noah, Jackson, Amelia, Oliver, William, Lincoln and Charlotte.