N.B. rent cap extension could take until the end of the year: housing minister

Rent could be rising in New Brunswick at year’s end. Housing Minister Jill Green wouldn't confirm in the house Wednesday whether the provincial government will extend its rent cap, which is due to expire on Dec. 31.

"A hard and fast answer on one piece tiny of housing and all the pieces of it would not be responsible decision making,” Green said. “I'm not making one decision about one thing immediately.”

Green took on the housing portfolio after premier Blaine Higgs shuffled his cabinet two weeks ago.

The opposition is pushing for an answer on the file.

"I think it’s a question on a lot of New Brunswickers minds,” said Susan Holt, New Brunswick Liberal Party leader. “Both landlords and tenants alike who are wondering if this is going to get extended because they have rent to pay and businesses to run.”

Green Party leader David Coon says he is concerned that rent hike notices have already been sent out, given that landlords must provide written notice six months before the rent increase will take effect.

"Many people have gotten notices for rent increases they can't afford that kick in January the first,” Coon said. “They've got to plan for their lives what are they going to do if they can't afford January first rent increases, they're going to have to figure out where to live.”

“It's not fair, it's unjust -- they need to make a decision now, renters are waiting to hear the answer as I'm sure landlords are too.”

The rent cap limited increases to 3.8 per cent.

The provincial government says it has measures in place to protect tenants, including limiting increases to once in a 12-month period.

"A huge amount of work has been done in the last eight days,” said Green. “To put all this information together, to begin to look at what all the options are for us and where the gaps are and what the strategy is going to be behind affordable housing for the province. We're going to have a full strategy for housing.”

Green says she will give a speech on housing in legislature next week, but did not confirm whether an extension of the rent cap would be addressed, only saying there will be an answer before the end of the year.